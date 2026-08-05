Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film becomes first Hollywood movie to enter Top 10 Biggest Single Day grossers in India

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has scripted history at the Indian box office by becoming the first Hollywood film ever to feature in the Top 10 Biggest Single Day Grossers in the country. The film's phenomenal Day 4 (Sunday) collection of Rs. 77.50 crore has earned it the 8th spot on the all-time list, placing it alongside some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.

The achievement underlines just how strongly the latest Spider-Man adventure has resonated with Indian audiences. Until now, the prestigious list had been dominated exclusively by homegrown spectacles, with titles such as Dhurandhar The Revenge, Pushpa 2 - The Rule, and Jawan occupying the top positions. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken that monopoly, becoming the only international film to secure a place among the country's biggest single-day earners.

The all-time chart continues to be led by Dhurandhar The Revenge, which occupies four spots with collections of Rs. 99.99 crore (Day 3), Rs. 99.99 crore (Day 4), Rs. 90 crore (Day 1), and Rs. 81 crore (Day 2). Pushpa 2 - The Rule follows with Rs. 86 crore on Day 4 and Rs. 74 crore on Day 3, while Jawan features with Rs. 80.10 crore (Day 4), Rs. 77.83 crore (Day 3), and Rs. 75 crore (Day 1). Nestled between these Indian juggernauts is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose Rs. 77.50 crore Sunday haul has created a milestone for Hollywood cinema in India.

The feat reflects the ever-growing appetite of Indian moviegoers for event films but also highlights the enduring popularity of Spider-Man as a theatrical draw. By breaking into a list long dominated by Hindi and pan-India blockbusters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered a landmark moment for Hollywood releases in the Indian market.

Top 10 All-Time Highest Singh Day Grossers

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 99.99 - Day 3

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 99.99 - Day 4

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 90.00 - Day 1

Pushpa 2 - The Rule 2024 - Rs. 86.00 - Day 4

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 81.00 - Day 2

Jawan - Rs. 80.10 - Day 4

Jawan - Rs. 77.83 - Day 3

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) - Rs. 77.50 - Day 4

Jawan - Rs. 75.00 - Day 1

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - Rs. 74.00 - Day 3