One of India’s most popular streaming series, Asur, is returning for a third season. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that shooting for Asur Season 3 has officially commenced in Mumbai, with production scheduled to wrap by December 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: Asur Season 3 begins shooting; Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti return in lead roles, Gaurav Shukla takes over as director

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are returning to reprise their fan-favourite roles as forensic experts Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair, respectively. Also returning are Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Vishesh Bansal. The new season will also feature several fresh additions to the cast, including Ahsaas Channa and Shweta Basu Prasad in pivotal roles.

The team began shooting on August 30 in Mumbai and is expected to film across multiple cities over the next three months, with the makers targeting a mid-2027 premiere on JioHotstar.

The most notable change in Asur Season 3, however, comes on the creative front. Oni Sen, who directed the first two seasons and recently helmed Netflix India’s Operation Safed Sagar, will not be returning as director. Instead, the show’s creator and lead writer Gaurav Shukla has taken over the directorial reins.

Shukla, whose previous writing credits include Angrezi Medium, The Girl on the Train and Saare Jahan Se Accha, will make his directorial debut with Asur 3. He will co-direct the season with Shwetabh Varma, an ad filmmaker known for his stylised and meticulously crafted campaigns for brands including JK Cement WallMaxX, Domino’s and Yamaha.

Asur Season 3 goes on floors nearly three years after the second season premiered in 2023 to widespread acclaim and emerged as one of the most-watched Indian series of the year. Shukla has since been developing the new season and is believed to have crafted a story that expands the franchise in both scale and narrative ambition.

The third season promises to retain the show's core DNA while taking the story into darker and more layered territory, with heightened psychological conflicts, deeper explorations of Indian mythology and a fresh perspective on the eternal struggle between chaos and order.

Asur follows a team of forensic experts caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer who believes himself to be an incarnation of the mythological demon Kali. The first two seasons were widely praised for successfully blending mythology with psychological suspense, creating a distinctive thriller that resonated strongly with Indian audiences.

With the original leads returning and Gaurav Shukla stepping behind the camera for the first time, Asur Season 3 is set to take the franchise into a new chapter while retaining the elements that made the series a streaming favourite.

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