Jeevan Ya Bheema Con, featuring Arshad Warsi in a double role, releases in cinemas today, that is, September 4. Interestingly, the film was earlier titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana. The name was changed just three days before the film was released. It has now come to light that the film had to undergo a title change due to a directive from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

REVEALED: Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana retitled Jeevan Ya Bheema Con on CBFC’s instruction over similarity to Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana; CBFC also censors ‘obscene’ visuals and dialogues

The CBFC passed Jeevan Ya Bheema Con with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the film had to undergo certain changes. To begin with, 'inappropriate' references were suitably modified in four places. An 'obscene' hand gesture and visual were asked to be replaced in two places. One more 'obscene' visual was asked to be suitably modified in the second half. Similarly, an 'obscene dialogue' was suitably modified, again in the film's post-interval portion.

Lastly, the CBFC's Examining Committee instructed the makers to replace the film's title from Jeevan Bheema Yojana to Jeevan Ya Bheema Con.

According to trade sources and an article in News9Live, the makers were asked to alter the title to eliminate its phonetic similarity to the government-backed life insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Once the changes were made, the CBFC passed Jeevan Ya Bheema Con on September 1. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 119.56 minutes. In other words, the quirky comic caper is 1 hours, 59 minutes and 56 minutes long. Besides Arshad Warsi, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Chopra, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Atul Parchure, Jaywant Wadkar and Dimple Srivastava. It is directed by Abhishek Dogra of Dolly Ki Doli (2015) fame.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana gets a twist as its official title is revealed as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

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