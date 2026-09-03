The Maharashtra FDA had issued show cause notices to the three actors over alleged indirect promotion of pan masala through a Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have reportedly submitted their responses to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the ongoing controversy surrounding their association with a Vimal advertisement. Shah Rukh Khan, who was also served a show cause notice in the matter, is reportedly yet to respond to the regulator.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff respond to Vimal Pan Masala FDA notice, Shah Rukh Khan yet to reply

According to a report published by CNN, the Maharashtra FDA has received replies from Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. The report, however, stated that further details regarding the responses have not been disclosed, with the matter being subject to legal considerations.

The controversy concerns a Vimal advertisement featuring Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff. The commercial promotes the brand’s Elaichi variants, while the Maharashtra FDA has reportedly raised concerns that the advertisement could amount to indirect promotion of pan masala because of the association of the Vimal brand with the product.

The regulator’s show cause notice stated, “Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006.”

The notices were reportedly served to the actors at different locations. Ajay Devgn received the notice at his Juhu residence, while Shah Rukh Khan was served at Mannat in Bandra. Tiger Shroff reportedly received the notice at the office of Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

The development comes amid continued discussion around celebrity endorsements of brands associated with pan masala and surrogate advertising. The Maharashtra FDA’s action has brought renewed attention to the distinction between advertisements for products such as Elaichi and the promotion of brands that are also associated with pan masala.

Despite the attention surrounding the issue, the three actors have so far maintained silence publicly. Neither Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan nor Tiger Shroff has issued a direct statement or comment on the show cause notices or the responses submitted to the FDA.

At present, details of Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff’s respective replies remain undisclosed, while Shah Rukh Khan’s response to the notice is awaited.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff receive notice from Jaipur Consumer Court over misleading pan masala ad

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