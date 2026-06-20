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Bollywood Hungama » News » Cocktail 2 Day 2 Box Office Estimate: Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer shows a 25 per cent jump; collects Rs. 16.50 crore » Cocktail 2 Day 2 Box Office Estimate: Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer shows a 25 per cent jump; collects Rs. 16.50 crore

Cocktail 2 Day 2 Box Office Estimate: Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer shows a 25 per cent jump; collects Rs. 16.50 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna led Cocktail 2 has shown a decent surge in collections on the second day. After raking in Rs. 13.10 crores on Friday, the film has collected in the range of Rs. 16.50 crore to Rs. 17.00 crore on the second day. With this, the two-day collection of Cocktail 2 stands at approx. Rs. 30 crore.

The film is continuing to do well in the urban markets, whereas the mass circuit is where it's doing so. The national multiplex chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - have contributed 62 per cent to the total business, with the non-nationals contributing a restrained 38 per cent.

Cocktail 2 will be aiming at an opening weekend around the Rs. 50 crore mark, and the trend on the weekdays will decide its journey towards the successful mark. As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, it is an expensive film, and needs to hit the Rs. 125 crore mark in India to break even and emerge a successful venture.

The reports seem positive in the urban markets, and the hope is on them to take the film past the finish line.

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection , Cocktail 2 Movie Review

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