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Bollywood Hungama » News » Box Office SHOCKER: Toxic (Hindi) CRASHES 94% on Monday; Yash starrer heads towards one of the BIGGEST DISASTERS of all time with Rs. 3.5 cr. on Monday » Box Office SHOCKER: Toxic (Hindi) CRASHES 94% on Monday; Yash starrer heads towards one of the BIGGEST DISASTERS of all time with Rs. 3.5 cr. on Monday

Box Office SHOCKER: Toxic (Hindi) CRASHES 94% on Monday; Yash starrer heads towards one of the BIGGEST DISASTERS of all time with Rs. 3.5 cr. on Monday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After collecting Rs. 124 crores in its 5-day opening weekend, the Yash led Toxic has seen a huge drop in collections on the first Monday. According to very early estimates, the Geethu Mohandas directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 3.25 crores to Rs. 3.75 crores on the 6th Day, taking the total collections to Rs.127.50 crores.

It's a drop of 94 percent from the opening day, which easily qualifies as one of the biggest ever Monday drops of all time. The film will struggle to even hit the Rs. 150 crore mark in Hindi and to think of it, that's crazy given the fact that it opened to a historic number of Rs. 53.50 crores.

Toxic is headed to emerge as one of the BIGGEST DISASTERS of all time as the losses are expected to be monumental.

The reports of Toxic are disastrous to say the least, and the collections are a replica of the same. There will be another drop on Tuesday, and the film is likely to be out of cinema halls from the second week due to no show in the audiences.

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection , Toxic Movie Review

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