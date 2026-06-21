Cocktail 2 Box Office: Grows on Saturday, trending confirms a good weekend score

Cocktail 2 is trending well at the box office. After bringing in Rs. 13.10 crores on Friday, the film saw an expected growth on Saturday with Rs. 16 crores mark being breached. This was on the cards as well since Friday had already seen better occupancy with every passing day and the advance bookings trend had further suggested that Saturday would grow by 20%-25%.

This is what has happened too as Rs. 16.39 crores came in and the film would be aiming to go past the Rs. 20 crores milestone today. That would be good because while the weekend collections of Rs. 45-50 crores would be confirmed then, it would also mean that these would be close to the entire Week One number of Cocktail (2012) which stood at Rs. 54 crores. In fact, this isn’t all as the lifetime collections of the Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer (Rs. 71 crores) would be surpassed by Cocktail 2 either at the end of week one or the start of the second weekend.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer romcom musical drama has collected Rs. 29.49 crores and is a success in the making. The next few days would give an indication of how big it would turn out to be. The film is seeing good numbers already and while it’s eyeing the Rs. 100 Crore Club, the stability over the weekdays followed by continuation of momentum next Friday when Welcome To The Jungle arrives would confirm it.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources