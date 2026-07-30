EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey BEATS Oppenheimer in 13 days at India box office; 34 IMAX screens deliver a MIND-BOGGLING Rs. 48.25 crores

The Odyssey is enjoying a dream run at the box office. On July 29, just a day before it faced major competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the period epic achieved a significant milestone. In only 13 days, it surpassed the lifetime collections of director Christopher Nolan’s previous film, Oppenheimer (2023).

Oppenheimer was also a huge success in India and despite its complex and niche subject, it collected an impressive Rs. 128.46 crores in its lifetime. The Odyssey surpassed that figure in just 13 days. Moreover, its relatively straightforward and simplistic storytelling helped it appeal to a wider audience. Christopher Nolan’s visit to Mumbai, accompanied by actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, further added to the hype and excitement surrounding the film in the Indian market.

At the same time, what has truly been remarkable about the collections is the share from the IMAX screens. The Odyssey is the first film to be completely filmed in IMAX and hence, there’s a tremendous demand to catch the film in the premium format. As a result, the footfalls in the IMAX version are very strong. Even in the weekdays, the occupancy hasn’t gone down below 55% in a single day.

As per the data accessed by Bollywood Hungama, as of July 29, The Odyssey has collected Rs. 132.65 crores in India. The share of the IMAX version, meanwhile, is a huge Rs. 48.25 crores. In other words, 36.4% of The Odyssey’s total India collections came from just 34 IMAX screens! This is a feat for a film that had a release in more than 2000 screens.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day released today, July 30, and owing to the historic demand, cinemas have allotted it a large number of shows across various formats and languages. As a result, The Odyssey has witnessed a significant reduction in showcasing, which is likely to affect its collections from here on. However, it will continue to be screened in IMAX, where the demand remains extremely strong. Shows for the coming weekend are already filling up rapidly.

This means that The Odyssey should comfortably cross the Rs. 150 crores mark and could even finish in the Rs. 160-170 crores range. A major factor behind this will be the substantial contribution from IMAX screens, where demand is expected to remain rock-solid over the next couple of weeks.

The 13-day collections of The Odyssey

Day 1 [Friday, July 17] - Rs. 16.08 cr

Day 2 [Saturday, July 18] - Rs. 20.92 cr

Day 3 [Sunday, July 19] - Rs. 19.85 cr

Day 4 [Monday, July 20] - Rs. 7.77 cr

Day 5 [Tuesday, July 21] - Rs. 7.34 cr

Day 6 [Wednesday, July 22] - Rs. 6.93 cr

Day 7 [Thursday, July 23] - Rs. 6.61 cr

Day 8 [Friday, July 24] - Rs. 6.71 cr

Day 9 [Saturday, July 25] - Rs. 10.99 cr

Day 10 [Sunday, July 26] - Rs. 11.39 cr

Day 11 [Monday, July 27] - Rs. 4.67 cr

Day 12 [Tuesday, July 28] - Rs. 5.36 cr

Day 13 [Wednesday, July 29] - Rs. 4.93 cr

TOTAL – Rs. 132.65 cr

The 13-day collections of The Odyssey in the IMAX format

Day 1 [Friday, July 17] - Rs. 4.72 cr

Day 2 [Saturday, July 18] - Rs. 5.36 cr

Day 3 [Sunday, July 19] - Rs. 5.24 cr

Day 4 [Monday, July 20] - Rs. 3.34 cr

Day 5 [Tuesday, July 21] - Rs. 3.22 cr

Day 6 [Wednesday, July 22] - Rs. 3.51 cr

Day 7 [Thursday, July 23] - Rs. 3.01 cr

Day 8 [Friday, July 24] - Rs. 3.49 cr

Day 9 [Saturday, July 25] - Rs. 4.93 cr

Day 10 [Sunday, July 26] - Rs. 4.80 cr

Day 11 [Monday, July 27] - Rs. 2.99 cr

Day 12 [Tuesday, July 28] - Rs. 2.34 cr

Day 13 [Wednesday, July 29] - Rs. 2.39 cr

TOTAL – Rs. 48.25 cr