Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Prediction: All set for a BLOCKBUSTER start in India, to collect Rs. 55-60 crores on its opening day

Four and a half months after Dhurandhar The Revenge, Indian box office will evidence its biggest arrival in theatres in the form of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Such is the ‘brand value’ of this franchise that without any active promotion or marketing whatsoever, it’s just the very title of the film which has resulted in massive advance bookings for weeks prior to release. Moreover, last one week has seen ticket sales already with more than 10,000 tickets disappearing every hour and since yesterday, the trending for most part of the day has been 20,000+.

All of this means that a blockbuster start is assured for this Marvel movie, which has so much of goodwill going for it, especially after Tom Holland’s visit to India, albeit for a different movie, The Odyssey. It would suffice to say that even if this visit wouldn’t have happened, the opening day would still have headed for a mammoth score. Spider-Man is one character which has survived for generations and is really loveable for everyone for almost half a century now. Moreover, given the kind of hype that one can already see around it, he isn’t going to stop swinging anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the swing at the box office is all set to tilt towards Rs. 60 crores mark. The advance booking has pretty much ensured that Rs. 55 crores is there for the taking. The film could well run into a capacity issue but if more screens and shows open up today due to heavy demand then the number could well exceed even Rs. 60 crores mark. Basically, the film is a hit before release itself and it has to be seen how far does it go after the opening day.