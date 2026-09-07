Acclaimed playback singer-composer Madhubanti Bagchi has officially announced her anticipated debut national tour, titled ‘This Is Who We Are’. Spanning late 2026 through early 2027, the multi-city live concert series produced and promoted by Perfect Harmony Productions will bring her performance straight to fans across Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.

Dhurandhar and Stree 2 fame Madhubanti Bagchi announces debut India tour

Bagchi’s definitive hits ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ (Stree 2), ‘Uyi Amma’ (Azaad) and ‘Shararat’ and ‘Ramba Ho’ (Dhurandhar) became a bona fide global streaming phenomenon. Combining the rigorous vocal heritage of her Hindustani classical training under the Agra Gharana with a sharp, modern pop sensibility, Bagchi’s two-hour live setlist promises to be a masterclass in sonic contrast. Fans can expect heavy-hitting live renditions of her career-defining catalog, including the cinematic ‘Nazariya Ki Maari’ (Heeramandi), the high-octane Pan-Indian banger ‘Peelings’ (Pushpa 2: The Rule - Hindi), her chart-topping pop collaborations, and the dance-floor staple ‘Barbaadiyan’ (Shiddat), alongside the intimate indie-pop streaming favorite ‘Ishq Hai’ (Mismatched).

Built entirely on an ‘anti-viral’ strategy of artistic integrity, the tour honours the audience's time with a strict, 100% authentic ‘no lip-sync’ live guarantee backed by a massive orchestral band. It also carries deep personal significance as a three-generation family tribute, fulfilling her late grandfather's unreleased dream of seeing a professional musician rise from their lineage.

Madhubanti Bagchi said, “Performing live is where music truly comes alive for me, and this debut tour is the culmination of everything I’ve worked toward. For years, people have connected with my voice through movie screens and streaming playlists, but ‘This Is Who We Are’ is about breaking down that digital wall. I’ve waited a long time to look my fans in the eye and share this energy with them and it’s going to be an unforgettable, completely live celebration.”

Abhinav Kumar Upadhyay, Managing Director, Perfect Harmony Productions stated, “Madhubanti Bagchi represents a rare, generational shift in the live music landscape. Over the last 25 years, our mission has always been to elevate pure musical excellence. Her ability to anchor a massive commercial production while maintaining the soul of classical fusion is exactly what live audiences have been craving. This tour isn't just a series of concerts; it’s a high-production celebration of where Indian music is heading.”

In a bid to foster true inclusivity and deep community engagement, the tour will eliminate VIP seating, ensuring every attendee enjoys an equal experience, with special student category passes starting at an accessible Rs. 499.

Also Read: Madhubanti Bagchi on recreating ‘Ramba Ho’ in Dhurandhar: “I was extremely scared of underperforming”

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