The properties are located on the 24th floor of Lotus Celestia in Versova’s Seven Bungalows and come with eight dedicated parking spaces.

Pramila Roshan, popularly known as Pinky Roshan and the mother of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, has reportedly made a significant investment in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market. According to information from Brickbharat, Pinky Roshan has purchased two luxury apartments in the city’s Versova area for a combined consideration of Rs 67.30 crores.

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky Roshan buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai for Rs. 67.30 crores

The two properties are located on the 24th floor of Lotus Celestia, a residential development situated in Seven Bungalows, Versova. Together, the apartments offer approximately 12,860 sq ft of usable area, making the transaction a sizeable luxury property deal in one of Mumbai’s sought-after residential locations.

As per the details shared by Brickbharat, the combined transaction works out to an average price of approximately Rs 52,330 per sq. ft. The deal also includes eight dedicated car parking spaces, adding to the overall value and utility of the properties.

The purchase comes amid continued activity in Mumbai’s premium residential real estate segment, where luxury apartments in established neighbourhoods have continued to attract high-value transactions. Versova and the surrounding Seven Bungalows area are among the city’s prominent residential pockets, with several high-end developments catering to buyers seeking larger homes and premium amenities.

Pinky Roshan has been associated with the Roshan family’s film and creative activities over the years. She is married to filmmaker and music composer Rakesh Roshan and is the mother of actor Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, remains one of the prominent names in the Hindi film industry and has several high-profile projects in his lineup.

The latest property transaction adds another notable celebrity-linked deal to Mumbai’s luxury real estate market. With two apartments spanning nearly 12,860 sq. ft. of usable area, the Rs. 67.30 crores purchase is among the more substantial property acquisitions involving a Bollywood family in recent times.

The apartments are located at Lotus Celestia in Versova’s Seven Bungalows, while the transaction includes eight dedicated parking spaces. According to Brickbharat, the average value of the deal stands at around Rs 52,330 per sq. ft.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan leases Mumbai office space for Rs. 4.84 crores; actor rents 2,727 sq. ft. property to QuantumX global

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