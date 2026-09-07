For centuries, the Shrimad Bhagavatam, also known as the Bhagavata Mahapurana, has remained one of the most revered sacred texts through which the life, teachings, and divine nature of Lord Krishna have been understood.

EXCLUSIVE: Sagar Pictures to unveil first teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam on September 10

As anticipation builds around its upcoming live action adaptation, brought to the screens by Sagar Pictures Entertainment (SPE), and developed by Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra, the upcoming franchise builds on the storytelling legacy of the Dr Ramanand Sagar behind the iconic yesteryear TV show Ramayan and several landmark adaptations of Indian epics. The teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part One is set to be unveiled on September 10.

Marking a new chapter for SPE, the Shrimad Bhagavatam is being developed as an ambitious seven-film theatrical saga inspired by one of India's most cherished spiritual narratives. While details of Part One remain under wraps, the unique teaser poster will offer audiences an early glimpse into the project's distinctive creative vision, visual language, and the world it seeks to bring to life, with further updates on the journey expected in the coming months.

For the unversed, the Shrimad Bhagavatam is one of Hinduism’s 18 Mahapuranas. It is a sacred text in the Vaishnava tradition.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan could come alive in Ayodhya as a grand theme park; grandson Shiv Sagar reveals dream project: “It could be a wonderful tribute to Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and, of course, our grandfather”

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