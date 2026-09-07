Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited, has leased two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Rhea and Dia Enterprises Pvt Ltd. The lease has been signed for a period of 28 months, with the total rent payable over the tenure amounting to approximately Rs 2.46 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment leases Andheri office for Rs 2.46 crores

The lease commenced on August 1, 2026, while the agreement was registered on September 1, 2026. As per the documents, the initial monthly licence fee for the two office units has been fixed at Rs 8,26,875. The transaction also includes a security deposit of Rs 30 lakhs. The registered documents do not mention the total area of the leased premises.

The offices are located on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur, a commercial building in Andheri West. The premises also come with two car parking spaces. Andheri West, particularly the Veera Desai Road area, is known for its mix of corporate offices, production houses, creative businesses and residential developments.

Under the terms of the agreement, the monthly rent will increase by 5% every 12 months. Following the first escalation, the rent will rise to approximately Rs 8.68 lakhs from the 13th month. For the final four months of the 28-month lease period, the monthly rent will increase further to around Rs 9.12 lakhs.

Taking the agreed rent escalation into account, the documents indicate that the total rent payable throughout the 28-month tenure will be approximately Rs 2.46 crores. The agreement also carries a 12-month lock-in period, requiring the premises to remain under the agreed occupancy commitment during the first year.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited and Rhea and Dia Enterprises Pvt Ltd could not be reached for comment regarding the transaction.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Previous Property Deals

This is not the first major real estate transaction involving Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In October 2025, the production house purchased two apartments in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for Rs 36.57 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

One of the transactions involved an apartment at Hubtown Twenty Five North. The 2,390 sq ft apartment, along with an additional 208 sq ft area, was purchased for Rs 18.57 crores. Located on the 23rd floor, the property also came with two car parking spaces.

Earlier, in July 2024, the production house leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex for a monthly rent of Rs 1.8 lakhs. According to the leave and licence agreement, the company leased two apartments on the 15th floor of a building in the Green Acres CHSL complex in Andheri West. The agreement was registered on July 26, 2024.

Also Read : Sajid Nadiadwala announces three-film deal with Australia during NSW Premier Chris Minns visit; includes Heyy Babyy 2

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