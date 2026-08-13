Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 has received praise from producer Ramesh Taurani ahead of its theatrical release. After watching the film, Taurani lauded Santoshi’s direction and described the film as a sensitive story centred on humanity, compassion and the resilience of the human spirit. He also praised the performances of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

Ramesh Taurani reviews Batwara 1947; calls Rajkumar Santoshi-directorial “a beautifully made film with a powerful message”

Taking to social media, Ramesh Taurani described Batwara 1947 as a film that deserves to be watched on the first day. He wrote, “Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history.”

Taurani particularly highlighted Sunny Deol’s performance in the film. Praising the actor, he said, “@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen.”

The producer also praised the supporting cast, which includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. He wrote, “@azmishabana18 , @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RS Taurani (@rameshtaurani)

Taurani also acknowledged Abhimanyu Singh’s portrayal of the antagonist. “@abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling,” he added.

Ramesh Taurani praises Rajkumar Santoshi’s direction

While praising the cast, Taurani reserved special appreciation for director Rajkumar Santoshi. He credited the filmmaker with creating a story that connects with viewers on an emotional level.

“Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special,” Taurani wrote.

He also congratulated Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan Productions for backing the project. “Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film,” he said.

Calling the film “beautifully made” and praising its message, Taurani concluded his note by writing, “A beautifully made film with a powerful message, Batwara 1947 is a must-watch.”

Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal in key roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Team Batwara 1947 visits Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, meets Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Sugata Bose

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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