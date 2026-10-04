R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran have joined the cast of Akshay Kumar and Sajid Khan’s upcoming untitled comedy. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is being planned as an out-and-out comedy and will bring together a fresh ensemble led by Kumar, Madhavan, Patani and Saran.

R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran join Akshay Kumar-Sajid Khan’s next comedy

Madhavan will reunite with Akshay after their appearance in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025). The two actors played rivals in the courtroom drama, whereas their upcoming collaboration will see them explore the comedy genre together. Their pairing is expected to be one of the key elements of the film.

Disha Patani and Shriya Saran have also come on board the project and will play the romantic leads. The film is said to revolve around middle-aged men and will follow a comedy-of-errors format. It is also being mounted on a large scale, with the makers planning an extensive production schedule.

The film is expected to go on floors in London by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The London schedule is likely to form an important part of the production as the makers prepare to mount the comedy on a larger scale.

Akshay Kumar is expected to begin work on the project after wrapping up Samuk, Kanishk Varma’s alien survival thriller. The comedy is planned to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

The project marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Sajid Khan, who have previously worked together on Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2. While their reunion forms the core of the project, the addition of R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran adds to the film’s ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will first complete Hero Ki Horrorine, starring Yashvardhan Ahuja and Nitanshi Goel, before moving on to the untitled comedy. With R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran joining Akshay Kumar, the project now brings together a multi-starrer ensemble for Sajid Khan’s next comedy.

Also Read : Sajid Khan set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for new film: REPORT

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