Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has confirmed that work on a sequel to the 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is underway. The update comes as the film marks 15 years since its release and follows renewed excitement among fans after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunited for a 2025 advertisement for Yas Island.

Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel is in works

The trio’s reunion in the campaign brought back memories of their much-loved characters Arjun, Kabir and Imran. The commercial sparked speculation that the actors could be returning for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, with several fans even assuming that the advertisement was connected to an upcoming sequel.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya addressed the possibility of revisiting the characters and confirmed that discussions are taking place. “We are on it,” she said. However, the filmmaker made it clear that the project is still being developed and that there is no certainty about what shape it will eventually take.

“We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice,” Zoya added.

She also recalled the strong reaction to the 2025 advertisement featuring Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan. “People thought it was a trailer,” she said. According to Zoya, fans initially celebrated the reunion, only to express their disappointment when they realised it was not a film teaser. “First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny.'”

Zoya also responded to criticism that her films often focus on the “angst of posh people.” She said the criticism does not bother her and maintained that filmmakers should be able to tell stories about different kinds of people.

“It still comes up, but it does not bother me now,” she said. “These are stories and, as a filmmaker, I get to tell stories of all kinds of people.”

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. Shot across Spain, India and the United Kingdom, the film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 45 crores and earned around Rs 153 crores worldwide.

Also Read : Zoya Akhtar’s Turtle Walker to release on Animal Planet as part of India: Epic Wild Stories documentary anthology

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