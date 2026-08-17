Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has added another commercial property deal to his Mumbai real estate portfolio, leasing three upper floors of the Signature building in Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited. The five-year lease agreement reportedly comes with a monthly rent of Rs 33 lakhs.

Amitabh Bachchan leases three Andheri floors to TruNativ for Rs 33 lakhs monthly rent: Report

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the lease commenced on August 15, 2026. The three floors, located on Link Road in Andheri West, have a combined carpet area of approximately 8,428 sq ft. Based on the total area, the monthly rent works out to around Rs 392 per sq ft.

The registered leave and licence agreement was signed on August 7, 2026. Over the five-year lease term, the total rental value is estimated at approximately Rs 21.88 crores. The agreement also provides TruNativ with exclusive access to nine designated parking spaces at the property.

As part of the transaction, the nutrition company has paid a security deposit of Rs 1.98 crore. The lease also includes an annual escalation clause, with the rent set to increase by 5 per cent every year during the five-year term.

The latest transaction adds to Bachchan's growing presence in Mumbai's commercial real estate market. The actor has previously been associated with several property transactions in the city, including leasing and purchasing properties across some of Mumbai's prominent neighbourhoods.

Amitabh Bachchan's real estate investments extend beyond Mumbai

The actor has also been expanding his real estate holdings outside Mumbai, particularly in Ayodhya. The city has attracted increased interest from investors and developers in recent years, partly due to its growing prominence as a religious tourism destination.

In March 2026, Bachchan purchased a 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 35 crores. The developer disclosed the transaction in a company announcement dated March 6.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he and Abhishek Bachchan watch late-night sports without disturbing Jaya Bachchan: “Kabhi-kabhi headphones lagakey sunte hain”

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