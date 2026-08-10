Directed by Taira Malaney, the documentary on sea turtle conservationist Satish Bhaskar has screened at over 75 festivals and won more than 20 awards.

Tiger Baby, Emaho Films and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios’ documentary Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, is set to feature on Animal Planet as part of its documentary anthology India: Epic Wild Stories. The anthology, launched in July, brings together films focusing on India’s wildlife, biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Zoya Akhtar’s Turtle Walker to release on Animal Planet as part of India: Epic Wild Stories documentary anthology

Turtle Walker follows the life and conservation work of Indian sea turtle expert Satish Bhaskar, whose research and efforts towards studying and protecting sea turtles have contributed to marine conservation in India. The documentary is produced by Tiger Baby, Emaho Films and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, with Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Reed among its executive producers.

Tiger Baby founders Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have also spoken about the documentary’s journey and its upcoming release on Animal Planet. Zoya Akhtar says, “Satish Bhaskar’s is one of those extraordinary stories that deserves to be told widely. Animal Planet has long been a home for stories about our natural world, and we are so glad Turtle Walker has found a place in India: Epic Wild Stories.”

Reema Kagti adds, “What stays with you about Satish’s journey is how much one person can do simply by caring deeply and refusing to give up. After seeing his story connect with audiences around the world, it feels special to now have it reach a wider audience back home through Animal Planet.”

Director Taira Malaney also expressed her thoughts on the documentary becoming part of the anthology. She said, “I’m incredibly happy that Turtle Walker is part of India: Epic Wild Stories. While Satish’s story is full of wonder, adventure and discovery, it has shown me that meaningful change doesn’t always begin with grand gestures. Sometimes, it starts with one person who cares deeply and simply does not give up. We have been overwhelmed by the response to the film thus far, and I cannot wait for audiences across India to see it.”

The documentary began as an independent production with a small crew based in Goa and developed over eight years into an international co-production involving partners from India and overseas. Turtle Walker had its world premiere at DOC NYC in New York, where both screenings were sold out. It has since been screened at more than 75 film festivals worldwide and received over 20 awards, including the Grand Teton Award and Conservation Award at the 2024 Jackson Wild Media Awards.

Since January 2026, the film has also been part of a screening tour across India. It has been screened at platforms and events including Kala Ghoda, the Kochi Biennale, Mumbai Climate Week and the Goa Open Arts Festival, among others.

With India: Epic Wild Stories, Animal Planet is bringing together documentaries centred on Indian wildlife, conservation and the communities and individuals working in these spaces. Turtle Walker will be part of the anthology alongside other films exploring India’s ecosystems and the relationship between wildlife and local communities.

The release date for Turtle Walker on Animal Planet will be announced soon.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby came on board Turtle Walker after the team ran out of funding, reveals DoP Krish Makhija at Parda Faash 3.0

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