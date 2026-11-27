The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently list a petition challenging the Hindi film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, after questioning the need for immediate judicial intervention. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed that the film had already been released in theatres and, therefore, the matter did not warrant urgent consideration.

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on petition challenging Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana

The development came after the petitioner's counsel sought an early hearing, alleging that the film presented a distorted version of the Indian epic. The lawyer argued that certain aspects of the story had been misrepresented and expressed concern about the impact such portrayals could have on younger audiences.

"I am just saying one thing because many facts are distorted. It is a new generation which is coming," the counsel submitted before the bench.

Responding to the submission, CJI Surya Kant questioned the need to involve the court over differences in interpretation of the epic. He suggested that those who disagreed with the film's portrayal could present their own interpretation through another cinematic work.

"They have made a movie as they understand. You make your movie as you want. Don't waste time of the Court. If you have a counter-view about the epic, you make a movie on the counter-view," the Chief Justice remarked.

Despite the court's observations, the petitioner's counsel continued to request an early listing. However, the CJI reiterated that the issue of urgency was central to the request, particularly since the film was already running in theatres.

"We are only concerned with the urgency because you are mentioning the matter. Urgency is not there in the matter because the movie is already released. It is there in theatres. People are watching. People can have their own view. There's no doubt about it. There may be somebody who will praise, somebody will say something critical. This is perfectly respectable. You make any movie, any documentary," he said.

Ramayana, an adaptation of the Indian epic, was released in theatres on November 5. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The Supreme Court's observation focused on the request for an urgent hearing, with the bench noting that audiences were free to form their own opinions about the film.

Also read: Panchayat actor Faisal Malik talks about playing Kumbhakaran in Ramayana; HITS back at trolls: “Very easy to be critical and say it’s AI. But fact is most people don’t understand difference between CGI and AI”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.