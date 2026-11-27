Comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTuber in the world to cross one million channel members, marking a new milestone in his digital career. The achievement comes nearly a year after the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent led him to remove all its episodes from YouTube in February 2025.

Samay Raina becomes world’s first YouTuber to cross 1 million channel members

Google India officially acknowledged the milestone in a blog post, highlighting Samay’s contribution to creator-led entertainment. The comedian currently has 12.4 million YouTube subscribers.

“From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions," the YouTube team stated.

Google India also noted the growing trend of audiences financially supporting their favourite creators through channel memberships. “Samay’s 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren’t just watching from the sidelines anymore; they’re choosing to show up for their favorite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways. In June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India bought at least one channel membership on YouTube, driving a 25%+ year-over-year jump in membership revenue for Indian creators."

During the finale of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay also opened up about the difficult period following the controversy. He revealed that he struggled with depression while staying in Canada and often turned to ChatGPT to ask whether his show would ever return.

“I never thought this would happen, two years ago when the controversy first happened, and everything went down. I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, ‘It’s unclear right now’. Then I used to write, ‘Please say yes.’ I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner," he said.

The controversy erupted in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark during an episode of the show. Following widespread backlash and police complaints, Ranveer apologised, while Samay also issued an apology and removed all episodes from his channel.

In 2026, Samay made his comeback with the stand-up special Still Alive, where he addressed the controversy and announced the return of India’s Got Latent. The second season premiered on YouTube and Netflix, featuring guests including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Karan Aujla.

With the show's second season concluding, Samay's latest YouTube achievement marks another milestone in his career.

Also Read : Samay Raina and Medha Shankr spark dating rumours with cosy Diwali picture; is the comedian making their relationship Instagram-official?

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