Shah Rukh Khan has been named the new brand ambassador of skincare brand Foxtale. The actor will represent the brand across its serum, moisturiser, sunscreen and face mask categories. The announcement comes alongside the launch of Foxtale’s new brand philosophy, ‘Let Your Glow Through’.

Shah Rukh Khan becomes Foxtale’s new brand ambassador; to represent serum, sunscreen and more

The partnership marks a new phase for Foxtale, which was launched four years ago and has since built a consumer community of more than 10 million people. The brand positions itself around science-backed skincare formulated with Indian skin and climate in mind.

With ‘Let Your Glow Through’, Foxtale aims to expand its messaging beyond individual skincare products. According to the brand, its formulations are developed by focusing on the source of skin concerns rather than relying only on surface-level solutions.

The philosophy also reflects the brand’s view that skincare should not be about constantly adding more products or trying to change one’s appearance. Instead, Foxtale believes skincare should help consumers care for and bring out what they already have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foxtale (@foxtaleskin)

The brand said Shah Rukh Khan was chosen as its ambassador because his public image and career align with the values behind the new philosophy. Foxtale highlighted qualities such as confidence, authenticity and substance, which it believes have remained central to the actor’s appeal over the years.

Speaking about the announcement, Romita Mazumdar, Founder and CEO of Foxtale, said, “Everything we've built at Foxtale has started with one belief: that lasting results come from understanding the source, not simply treating the surface. 'Let Your Glow Through' is an extension of that belief. And it will continue to be the philosophy that will guide everything going forward.”

She added, “Shah Rukh Khan felt like a natural partner because he represents the same idea. Across decades, what people have connected with has never just been what they see, but who he is. We're delighted to have him join us as we take Foxtale into its next chapter.”

Foxtale currently operates across skincare, body care, lip care and fragrance categories. The company says its products are developed using consumer insights and science, with a focus on the needs of Indian consumers.

With Khan joining the brand and the introduction of its new philosophy, Foxtale is looking to build its next phase around the idea of skincare that works “from the source, through the surface”.

Also Read: Foxtale onboards Sonali Bendre as the face of ‘Eternal Glow’ in their latest campaign film

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