Foxtale onboards Sonali Bendre as the face of ‘Eternal Glow’ in their latest campaign film

Homegrown skincare brand, Foxtale has unveiled its latest campaign, celebrating the idea of “eternal glow”, featuring actor Sonali Bendre, long celebrated as a symbol of enduring radiance. The collaboration positions Sonali as the embodiment of radiance that transcends age, trends, and traditional beauty standards, as she fronts the brand’s Gluta-Vit C Advanced Brightening Serum.

Foxtale onboards Sonali Bendre as the face of ‘Eternal Glow’ in their latest campaign film

The campaign film takes an intimate, stripped-back storytelling approach, spotlighting Sonali’s natural luminosity, quiet strength, and evolved self-assurance. Rather than leaning into conventional tropes of youth-driven brightness, the narrative reframes glow as a reflection of resilience, self-belief, and consistency - qualities that define Sonali both on and off screen.

The film opens in a serene, clinical-white setting where Sonali calmly refuses an offered cosmetic injection, followed by IV drips, syringes, fillers, glutathione shots - all rejected, establishing her stance on being selective about what she trusts. The narrative then shifts to a science-led solution - Foxtale’s Gluta-Vit C Advanced Brightening Serum - introduced as an intelligent, gentle, brightening alternative powered by an antioxidant complex of Glutathione and Vitamin C, designed to visibly brighten, even tone, and deliver an eternal glow gently and effectively. Through clean visuals and sensorial shots, the film builds to a powerful close, with Sonali stepping into the light to reinforce the message that eternal glow doesn’t need extremes, just the right science.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

This partnership marks a strategic cultural pivot for the brand. By choosing Sonali, a face that embodies “eternal beauty”, the brand moves beyond conventional, youth-centric beauty endorsements and instead aligns itself with a generation of women who value authenticity over aspiration.

With this campaign, Foxtale reinforces its positioning as a science-forward yet culturally resonant brand, redefining what glow means for the modern Indian consumer.

Also Read: From power blacks to polished coats: Rasika Dugal, Surveen Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi & Aditi Rao Hydari redefine winter glamour

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.