Kubbra Sait has offered fans a candid and entertaining glimpse into her everyday life through her latest vlog. The actor, author and stand-up comic takes viewers along for a typically unpredictable day in Mumbai—one that begins with an MRI appointment and ends with her trying the city’s much-talked-about Rs 760 benne dosa.

Kubbra Sait makes YouTube debut with candid vlog featuring MRI visit, Rs 760 benne dosa and more!

Filled with spontaneous conversations, unexpected encounters and Kubbra’s trademark wit, the vlog captures her personality beyond the screen. Even during an otherwise stressful hospital visit, she manages to find humour in the moment before heading out to explore Mumbai and indulge in some comfort food.

The vlog also marks the beginning of Kubbra sharing more unfiltered moments from her life, her experiences and her explorations around the city with her audience.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait pens heartfelt note for mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja: “We’ve actually lost one of our own”

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