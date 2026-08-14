In 2020, Hansal Mehta made his digital debut with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a biographical financial thriller that became a groundbreaking success for SonyLIV and one of the most acclaimed Indian web series of its time. Mehta directed the Pratik Gandhi-led show with his filmmaker son Jai Mehta. Three years later, the franchise returned with Scam 2003: The Telgi Story; however, Hansal served only as showrunner, handing over directorial duties to Tushar Hiranandani. As the third season of the franchise, Scam 2010, takes shape, Hansal is set to return to the director’s chair, this time alongside a new co-director.

EXCLUSIVE: Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit to co-direct Scam 2010 with Hansal Mehta; shooting underway

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Sumit Purohit will co-direct Scam 2010 with Hansal Mehta. Purohit was among the writers of the first season and is intimately familiar with the franchise’s tone and storytelling approach, making him a natural fit for the job. The screenwriter made his directorial debut with the espionage thriller series Saare Jahan Se Accha and has also directed the satirical comedy-drama Baaghi Bechare, starring Pratik Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee and Faisal Malik, which is yet to be released. Scam 2010 will mark a significant step forward for Purohit as he transitions from writer on the first season to co-director of the third instalment.

Scam 2010 delves into the financial scandals surrounding maverick businessman Subrata Roy of Sahara India Pariwar. Marathi actor Siddharth Bodke (Devmanus, Drishyam 2) essays the role of Roy, while Kritika Singh (Rangbaaz), Moon Banerjee and CID fame Aditya Srivastava round out the principal cast. The show went on floors in late May and has since been shot across multiple locations, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Dehradun. The series is expected to wrap production by mid-September, with a global premiere on SonyLIV targeted for early 2027.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios, Scam 2010 will chronicle the meteoric rise of Roy’s vast business empire and the prolonged legal battles that followed. Based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s 2014 book Sahara: The Untold Story, the new season will explore the contradictions in Roy’s public image while examining the complex intersections of markets, governance and accountability in modern Indian finance.

Also Read: Scam 2010 begins production: Hansal Mehta to direct Siddharth Bodke in new chapter

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