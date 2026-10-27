Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a special dance number in the upcoming film King. The song is expected to be shot in Mumbai from October 27, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant overseeing the sequence.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to recreate ‘Chammak Challo’-style energy for King song: Report

According to a source, the track will draw on the energetic style of Shah Rukh and Kareena’s song 'Chammak Challo' from Ra.One. International dancers are also reportedly being brought in for the sequence, which is being planned on a large scale.

The reported collaboration will bring the actors together on the dance floor once again. Shah Rukh and Kareena have previously shared screen space in films including Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One.

Shah Rukh Khan’s KING to release in December

KING is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film recently unveiled its first poster, featuring Shah Rukh in a rugged look.

Details about Kareena’s role in the film and the dance number have not been officially confirmed in the information available. If the reported sequence goes ahead as planned, it will reunite the actors for a musical set piece that recalls their earlier on-screen pairing.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan starrer King for a special dance number: Report

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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