The Bombay High Court on Tuesday put on hold a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28. The court’s order will remain in effect until November 2, when the matter is scheduled to be heard again.

Imran Khan gets interim relief as Bombay High Court puts FRRO’s ‘Leave India Notice’ on hold till November 2

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the direction after the Central government sought more time to respond to Khan’s petition. The Centre’s counsel also assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against the actor in the interim.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), representing the Centre, requested that the matter be listed on Monday, November 2. Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Khan, pointed out that the actor had been directed to leave India the following day under the FRRO notice.

The ASG subsequently assured the bench that no action would be taken against Khan before the next hearing. The court then adjourned the matter and ordered that the challenged FRRO directive remain suspended until the next hearing.

Why Imran Khan approached the Bombay High Court

Khan filed his petition on October 17, seeking to quash the FRRO’s October 14 “Leave India Notice”. He also sought interim protection against deportation, lookout notices and interference with his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

The notice followed Khan’s brief detention by the police after he participated in protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. A complaint was also filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over alleged public-order violations.

In his petition, Khan argued that the FRRO issued the notice because he had attempted to attend the protest. He alleged that the authorities acted hastily and without giving him a prior hearing, claiming that political pressure and social media campaigns had influenced the decision.

Khan further contended that the authorities had bypassed the safeguards provided under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, which governs the cancellation of OCI registration.

Separate notice issued over OCI status

On October 17, the FRRO also issued a show-cause notice under Section 7D concerning the possible cancellation of Khan’s OCI status. However, this separate notice has not been challenged in the current petition, according to the details of the case.

Khan has also asked the court to direct the authorities to produce internal records relating to the decision to issue the notice.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on November 2 at 3 pm. Until then, the FRRO’s direction requiring Khan to leave India remains on hold.

Also Read: Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray as Imran Khan challenges leave India notice in Bombay High Court

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