Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track is supposedly titled ‘Daddy Cool’ and is said to be one of the film's biggest highlights.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer King has reportedly added another big name to its ensemble. Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to have joined the cast for a special appearance, and she is expected to feature in a peppy dance number titled ‘Daddy Cool’. The track will be composed by the musician duo Sachin-Jigar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan starrer King for a special dance number: Report

A source speaking to Pinkvilla said, "‘Daddy Cool’ is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a way audiences haven't seen before. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable."

It is being said that the song will be on the lines of popular SRK-Kareena tracks such as ‘Chammak Challo’ and ‘Criminal’, both from Ra.One. In the sense, the makers are reportedly keen on bringing international artists on board along with Indian artists to lend their voices to the extensive track. Nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

Fans are excited at the prospect of seeing the duo on the big screen again after 15 years. Kareena has previously shared screen space with Shah Rukh in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Asoka and Ra.One, besides making special appearances in Don and Billu.

King is an upcoming mega-budget action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, who reunites with Shah Rukh after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The story is reportedly centred on an underworld dynamic loosely inspired by Luc Besson's classic Léon: The Professional. It follows an elite, weathered assassin who takes a young protégé under his wing, navigating ruthless power struggles and mortal danger to safeguard her survival.

The film marks the major theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, who stars alongside her father in the lead narrative. Abhishek Bachchan plays the central antagonist. The ensemble also includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Produced jointly by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures, King has music composed by Sachin-Jigar while the background score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is slated for a worldwide release on December 24, 2026, over the Christmas weekend.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone his “best friends” as he talks about reuniting with them in King: “The best ever”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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