Vardhaan Puri will headline Param Veer, an upcoming film set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film’s title and poster have been unveiled, introducing a project centred on the Battle of Gangasagar and the soldiers who fought in it. The film is produced and directed by Sumant Raturi, with Sagar Gowda serving as co-producer. It is being backed by HVJ Media and Myradha Motion Pictures. Further details about the cast, storyline and release date have not yet been announced.

Vardhaan Puri to star in Param Veer, a film based on the 1971 Battle of Gangasagar

Speaking about his association with the project, Vardhaan said the film had become a personal experience over the past year and had deepened his appreciation for the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and their families. “Being a part of the film Param Veer has been an experience that has touched, moved, and inspired me in ways I could never have imagined. What began as a film has, over the past year, become a deeply personal and transformative journey,” the actor said.

He added that working on a story centred on soldiers had strengthened his respect for their service and the sacrifices made by their families. “Working on this film has given me a profound sense of gratitude and an even greater respect for our soldiers and their families, who make extraordinary sacrifices for our nation,” Vardhaan said.

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Vardhaan Puri on the Battle of Gangasagar

The actor also acknowledged director Sumant Raturi’s approach to the project and the team's work on bringing the historical subject to the screen. “Sumant Sir’s vision, along with the love and conviction with which the entire team has brought this story to life, makes this film incredibly special. I am truly excited for the audiences to experience the film and the spirit behind the film,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of the Battle of Gangasagar, Vardhaan described the film as an opportunity to revisit the experiences of soldiers whose contributions deserve to be remembered. “The legend of The Battle of Gangasagar is not just a story from our history; it is a tribute to the bravehearts who shaped it, and a reminder that behind every soldier’s sacrifice are countless stories of courage, love, and dedication that deserve to be remembered,” he added.

With Param Veer, Vardhaan takes on a project rooted in India's military history. The makers are yet to share further information about his character, the rest of the cast and the film's theatrical release.

Also Read: Vardhaan Puri calls monsoon ‘The most cinematic season’; recalls cherished childhood memories

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