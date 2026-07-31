Sandeep Reddy Vanga cheers for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana; says, “Dharma will always triumph over Adharma’

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who previously directed Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster Animal, has expressed his admiration for the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director shared the recently released trailer and hailed the epic's central message, calling it "the beginning of the Ram Yug."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga cheers for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana; says, “Dharma will always triumph over Adharma’

Vanga's reaction comes a day after the trailer's launch, adding to the growing list of industry voices praising the ambitious two-part adaptation of the Indian epic.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares his reaction

Sharing the trailer on social media, Vanga wrote: "YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI. Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA."

"YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI."

Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA.https://t.co/5uAgQKUlqg — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) July 31, 2026

Ramayana trailer continues to receive industry praise

The trailer for Ramayana was unveiled on July 30 at 4:15 AM and has sparked widespread discussion across social media. Among those who praised it was actor and filmmaker Nitesh Bharadwaj, best known for portraying Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. In a detailed social media post, he predicted that the film could emerge as India's contender for the Academy Awards' Best International Feature category.

He lauded director Nitesh Tiwari's vision, the production design, cinematography, visual effects and artificial intelligence-driven filmmaking, while also appreciating legendary composer Hans Zimmer for collaborating on the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)

Bharadwaj further praised Ranbir Kapoor's performance and urged the actor to continue choosing culturally rooted stories, writing that portraying Lord Ram also carries a social responsibility.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The ensemble cast also includes Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey, and several other actors in pivotal roles.

The epic saga will be released in two parts, with the first installment arriving in theatres during Diwali 2026 and the second scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Dipika Chikhlia DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: “Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram”

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