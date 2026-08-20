Recent reports also suggest the superstar took over more action sequences after his body double suffered an attack.

Salman Khan starrer, upcoming action entertainer with producer Dil Raju and filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally is reportedly titled Monster. According to a report by Filmfare, the film, which had been referred to as SVC63 during its development, has also seen Salman Khan take on a larger share of his own stunt work after his body double reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara film titled Monster: Report

A source close to the production told Filmfare, “Salman is completely hands-on right now. He doesn’t want the schedule to lose momentum.” The development comes as the film continues its shoot.

The project marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju’s production house. It also brings Salman together with actress Nayanthara for the first time. The cast is additionally said to include Sagarika Ghatge and Muzammil Ibrahim, among other actors.

The film has been generating interest for its action-heavy scale. Salman and Vamshi recently celebrated the filmmaker’s birthday on the sets, with glimpses from the occasion also being shared with audiences.

Bollywood Hungama had also reported earlier that the makers were looking to mount the action sequences on a large scale and had brought a Korean action team on board. According to a source cited by Bollywood Hungama, the team is being led by Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr. Oh. "The Korean action team is led by Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr. Oh. He has worked on Dhurandhar, Kill and War, and is among the most celebrated action directors of world cinema. He has been working relentlessly with Salman Khan and Vamshi to create a new action experience for the audience," a source shared with the portal.

The involvement of the Korean action team is expected to add an international dimension to the film’s stunt and action design, with the makers reportedly working towards creating set pieces tailored to Salman’s screen persona.

While the reports suggest that the project has been titled Monster, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally.

Further details about the plot, release date and the official title announcement are expected to be revealed by the makers in due course.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: SVC63 makers DISMISS reports about Salman Khan’s remuneration: “Purely speculative and factually incorrect”

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