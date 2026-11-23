SCOOP: After King, Siddharth Anand plans Netflix’s answer to Dhoom with Jewel Thief 2; BIGGER heists and NEW villains on the cards

Siddharth Anand made his debut in the digital world with the Saif Ali Khan led Jewel Thief, which went on to become a global success. 3 years after the success of this heist thriller, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand and Netflix are reuniting to bring forward the sequel of their successful film.

SCOOP: After King, Siddharth Anand plans Netflix’s answer to Dhoom with Jewel Thief 2; BIGGER heists and NEW villains on the cards

According to reliable sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix and Siddharth Anand are partnering on Jewel Thief 2, and the film is scheduled to go on floors in 2027. "Siddharth Anand has the vision of spinning Jewel Thief into a one-of-a-kind heist franchise, much like Ocean's 11. The sequel is being written at the moment, and Netflix is also excited by the idea that has been cracked by Sid and his team," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While the first part featured Saif Ali Khan in lead, the second one could see a change of cast as well. "The idea is to go bigger in scale in the second film with a new cast. Like Dhoom for the theatrical world, Jewel Thief too will follow the same palette of new villains, but for the digital world," the source shares further.

More details on Jewel Thief shall follow soon.

Also Read: The biggest competitor for King is not another superstar or another film. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s own box-office history

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