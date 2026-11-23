GOOD NEWS for moviegoers: YRF brings back Saiyaara ticket pricing for Yeh Prem Mol Liya; Gunmaaster G9 also to be screened at regular weekend rates

This weekend will see the release of two diverse films - the clean family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and the massy action fare, Gunmaaster G9. The good news is that both films can be enjoyed by the audience in cinemas at reasonable prices.

GOOD NEWS for moviegoers: YRF brings back Saiyaara ticket pricing for Yeh Prem Mol Liya; Gunmaaster G9 also to be screened at regular weekend rates

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Yash Raj Films (YRF) is the distributor of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. They have asked cinemas to go for price slab that was implemented for their 2025 blockbuster production, Saiyaara. In other words, the prices would be of normal category."

The source added, "Similarly, for Gunmaaster G9, the distributors, Pen Marudhar, have asked theatre to opt for regular weekend pricing from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29."

The source further revealed, "While cinemas have been told to play the trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Ramayana by YRF, Pen Marudhar has asked the theatres to commence the advance booking of Gunmaaster G9 from the evening of Monday, November 23."

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Meanwhile, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) fame. In both films, the music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

An industry insider summed it up, "Moviegoers have spent a bomb on Ramayana and will again spend big in December for films like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Shah Rukh Khan's King. Hence, it's great that in between, they can enjoy two promising films like Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 without burning a hole in their pocket."

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj Barjatya: Why the trade sees a winning combination in Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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