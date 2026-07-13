Ranveer Singh will reportedly begin shooting Pralay next month before taking paternity leave after welcoming his second child with Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh to begin shooting Pralay next month; to take paternity leave after second child’s birth: Report

Actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to begin filming his upcoming zombie thriller Pralay next month before taking a break from work to spend time with his family. According to a report by Variety India, the actor will shoot the film's first schedule until around Diwali and then go on paternity leave following the birth of his second child with wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh to begin shooting Pralay next month; to take paternity leave after second child’s birth: Report

The report states that production will temporarily pause after the first schedule and resume only in 2027, allowing Ranveer to focus on his growing family.

First schedule to wrap before Diwali

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is expected to go on floors next month. The film's first schedule will continue through the festive season before the production takes a planned break.

According to Variety India, Ranveer has decided to take paternity leave after welcoming his second child with Deepika Padukone. As a result, filming will remain on hold before resuming next year.

The screenplay for Pralay has been co-written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, who is best known for the web series Lootere. While plot details have largely been kept under wraps, the project is being described as a zombie thriller, marking a relatively unexplored genre in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Ranveer follows up Dhurandhar with a new genre

Pralay is expected to be Ranveer Singh's next major big-screen outing after the commercial success of Dhurandhar. Released on December 5, 2025, the action entertainer performed strongly at the box office and became one of the actor's biggest hits in recent years.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrived in cinemas on March 19, 2026, further strengthening the franchise's popularity among audiences.

It is worth mentioning that neither the actor nor the makers have officially confirmed the production timeline.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh sets Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception ablaze with Dhurandhar moves; recreates Gunday hit with Arjun Kapoor

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