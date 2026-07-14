Veteran Bollywood star Govinda is all set to return to the big screen with a brand-new project. The actor recently hosted a press conference to officially announce his comeback film, Roopa, marking his return to cinema after a prolonged gap. At the event, Govinda unveiled the first poster of the film, introduced newcomer Rani Swarankar as the leading lady, and revealed that he is also producing the project.

Govinda announces comeback with self-produced film Roopa; says, “People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore’”

Once among the biggest superstars of the 1990s, Govinda has largely stayed away from films in recent years after a string of releases failed to leave an impact at the box office. However, the actor appeared confident and optimistic as he spoke about embarking on a fresh journey with Roopa. Opening up about the challenges he has faced over the years and his determination to keep moving forward, Govinda said, “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic.”

The actor also shared that Roopa has been made with young audiences in mind. He expressed hope that the film would encourage viewers to believe in their aspirations and chase their dreams. “This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true. Beyond that, I won’t speak about spirituality,” he added.

During the interaction, Govinda also spoke at length about his belief in numerology and the significance of the number 14 in his life. Recalling several milestones from his personal and professional journey, the actor explained how the number has remained a constant source of faith throughout the years.

He went on to say, “Number 14 has always been my lucky number. I believe in numerology, and even my name is based on it. I started believing in it when I was just 14 years old. By God’s grace, I signed 14 films in a single week, and that led to 14 years of superstardom. Later, I became a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. After that, I went through a 14-year struggle before returning to films. This time, however, I didn’t want to wait another five years. I told myself that I would start again. Now, I hope this marks the beginning of a new journey.”

With Roopa, Govinda is looking to turn the page on a challenging phase of his career and reconnect with audiences. Backed by the actor himself as producer and introducing fresh talent in Rani Swarankar, the film marks the beginning of what Govinda hopes will be a successful new innings in Bollywood.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anand Raaj Anand reveals composing ‘Oye Raju’ was a challenge: “Govinda ki aankhon mein itni shararat hoti hai…”; also reveals he originally sang ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’: “I had no idea Zee got Krishna Beura to sing…”

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