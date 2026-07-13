Ranbir Kapoor has added another major asset to his real estate portfolio by purchasing nearly 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for Rs 16.42 crores. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction involves four adjoining land parcels located in Pimpri village. The sale agreement for the purchase was officially registered on April 30, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor buys 25 acres of land near Pune for Rs 16.42 crores

The acquisition includes four separate parcels of land. The first parcel, measuring 21,400 square metres, was purchased for Rs 3.31 crores. The second parcel spans 29,900 square metres and was acquired for Rs 4.62 crores. The third, the largest of the four, measures 43,800 square metres and was bought for Rs 7.07 crores, while the fourth parcel, covering 8,900 square metres, was purchased for Rs 1.39 crores.

Combined, the four adjoining plots measure approximately 1,04,000 square metres, or around 25.7 acres, taking the total transaction value to Rs 16.42 crores. The property registration documents further show that the deal attracted a stamp duty of Rs 82.13 lakh.

This is not Kapoor's first major real estate investment in recent months. In May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha announced that the actor had purchased a land parcel worth around Rs 3.31 crores in its 'The Sarayu' project in Ayodhya. The 2,134-square-foot plot is part of the 75-acre luxury plotted development situated along the banks of the Sarayu River. The project is planned to feature a clubhouse, more than 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel to be operated by The Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest investment reflects a growing trend among Bollywood celebrities who are expanding their real estate portfolios beyond Mumbai. Several actors and public figures have increasingly invested in agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes, and premium residential properties across destinations such as Pune, Alibaug, Lonavala, and Goa.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma have also made significant land investments in different parts of the country, highlighting the increasing appeal of premium real estate as a long-term investment.

Also Read : Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana trailer to launch Worldwide on July 24

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