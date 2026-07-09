The actor skipped the red carpet but stole the spotlight on the dance floor with high-energy performances that became the highlight of the evening.

Ranveer Singh made a surprise appearance at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding reception in Mumbai, delighting guests with his energetic presence and turning the celebration into a memorable affair. While the actor has kept a relatively low public profile following the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar, his attendance at the star-studded reception quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the evening.

Ranveer Singh sets Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception ablaze with Dhurandhar moves; recreates Gunday hit with Arjun Kapoor

Sharing a close familial bond with the Kapoor family, Ranveer arrived at the venue without his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone. Sources reveal that the actor made a discreet entrance, avoiding the paparazzi and accompanied by extensive security.

However, once inside the venue, Ranveer was in his element. Guests witnessed the actor's trademark energy as he enthusiastically hit the dance floor. The DJ welcomed his arrival by playing tracks from Dhurandhar, prompting loud cheers from attendees. Ranveer responded in style, grooving to the songs and encouraging everyone around him to join the celebration.

Ranveer Singh dancing at Arjun kapoor sister Cocktail party on Tere Naal Nachna Song 🔥🔥 Bollywood parties are incomplete without OG PARTY STARTER 🗿 Ranveer attended with full security and avoided paparazzi after receiving threats post dhurandhar. Wait for his dance moves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isxNmABiN5 — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 8, 2026



The excitement reached another level when Ranveer reunited with one of his closest friends in the industry, Arjun Kapoor. The duo recreated their popular track ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from Gunday, much to the delight of those present. Their impromptu performance brought back memories of their on-screen camaraderie and had guests cheering throughout.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dancing to Tune Maari Entriyaan at Anshula Kapoor's wedding 🔥🔥 ##RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/MtPbrNExQY — DHURANDHAR 2 FC (@RanveermovieFC) July 8, 2026



Videos and glimpses from the reception have since generated buzz among fans, with many praising Ranveer for bringing his signature enthusiasm to the celebrations. His dance performances quickly emerged as one of the standout moments from the reception.

Another one of Ranveer last night from Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception. He is looking 🧨#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/5bBJypCwIj — musk_melon (@Musk_19) July 8, 2026



Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and fiancé Rohan Thakkar in an intimate four-day wedding celebration in Mumbai. The festivities included a Mata Ki Chowki, Mehendi ceremony, the wedding, and a cocktail reception. Anshula also shared several glimpses from the celebrations on social media, offering fans a peek into the joyous occasion.

The wedding was attended by close family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. The reception, meanwhile, saw several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry gather to bless the newlyweds. Amid the star-studded evening, it was Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy and dance performances that left a lasting impression on guests.

Also Read: Mouni Roy pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh with a throwback post: “Keep being unapologetically you”

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