Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Pralay the ambitious new end-of-the-world action thriller, has officially gone on floors in Mumbai, marking the commencement of filming on one of the most keenly-awaited films.

Ranveer Singh starrer end-of-the-world action thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta, goes on floors in Mumbai

The film marks Ranveer Singh’s next major motion picture release following Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time. With Pralay, the actor once again ventures into an unexplored cinematic landscape that is new and disruptive. Ranveer not only headlines the film but also serves as a producer, taking on a story that demands both physical intensity and emotional conviction.

For Ananya Birla, Pralay, a Birla Studios production, reflects her ambition to push the landscape of cinema as a creative catalyst who is looking to collaborate with the modern game-changers in India. For Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, it reflects a belief in creating disruption through content.

Pralay stars Lokah breakout actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in a pivotal role, further bringing together an exciting new generation of talent.

Bringing together an ensemble of creative and technical talent from India and around the world, Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, whose work on Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which he co-directed with Hansal Mehta, and Lootere has earned widespread acclaim. The film plunges audiences into a relentless odyssey, unfolding against the terrifying possibility of an end-of-the-world catastrophe.

Set against the unmistakable pulse and landscape of Mumbai, Pralay is an original story that seeks to marry breathtaking spectacle with a deeply human emotional core. At its heart is a journey of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world as you know it begins to collapse.

The film is being shot at live locations in and around Mumbai, as the makers embrace the physicality and unpredictability of real-world environments. This approach brings heightened scale, texture and realism to a world on the brink of annihilation.

Pralay had been in highly technical and intensive pre-production for several months. It’s unprecedented mounting has already earned it the distinction of being one of the most talked about and highly anticipated projects coming out of Indian cinema in current times.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit? says “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays”

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