Jackky Bhagnani has returned to acting after a six-year gap with the Independence Day anthem 'Tere Rang Mein,' released under his music label Jjust Music. The actor-producer said the song offered him an opportunity to return to the screen with a project that was personally meaningful to him.

Jackky Bhagnani returns to acting after six years with Independence Day anthem ‘Tere Rang Mein’: “I wanted the street credibility and respect of Gen Z”

Bhagnani described himself as a patriot and said the nature of the song played an important role in his decision to face the camera again. “I am a patriot by heart. It’s been quite some time since I faced the camera. So, I thought the best way to come back is with the right cause,” Bhagnani said.

The actor's return comes after several years of focusing primarily on film production. According to Bhagnani, stepping away from acting was a conscious decision as he worked behind the scenes and became more involved in producing films.

Jackky Bhagnani on focusing on film production

Bhagnani said his experience as a producer made him rethink the way he wanted to approach his acting career. He explained that producing his own films gave him greater control over the projects he wanted to associate with. “I realised that I should produce my own films because if I do that, no one will question it,” he said.

The actor-producer also spoke about wanting to establish greater credibility among younger audiences. He said that even when some of his films performed well, he felt he had not received the recognition he was looking for as an actor. “I felt that even in the films that were working, I wasn’t getting credibility. I wanted the street credibility and respect of Gen Z, they should see that this is made by me,” Bhagnani shared.

Now that he is returning to acting, Bhagnani said he is not looking to sign projects simply for the sake of being on screen. Instead, he is searching for a role that offers something different.

The actor said he is looking for something “disruptive” for his next acting project, suggesting that his return to films will be guided by the kind of material he finds creatively interesting.

Jackky Bhagnani praises wife Rakul Preet Singh

Bhagnani also spoke about his wife, actor Rakul Preet Singh, who will soon be seen as Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The actor-producer expressed confidence in her performance and said the film could introduce another side of her talent to Hindi-speaking audiences. “Rakul is my superstar. She has seen superstardom in the South. She has so much more to offer to the Hindi audience, and Ramayana will do that for her,” he said.

Bhagnani also acknowledged the challenges involved in portraying a character such as Surpanakha. “Surpanakha can be a tricky character, but she has played it with elegance,” he added.

Rakul will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana in the upcoming epic. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh joins #WhatsOnYourPlate challenge, nominates Jackky Bhagnani and Tamannaah Bhatia

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