Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit? says “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays”

Farhan Akhtar has revisited some interesting memories from the making of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 25 years. In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Farhan opened up about how Saif Ali Khan, who played Sameer in the cult coming-of-age film, had almost walked away from the project shortly before filming began. While recalling the episode, Farhan also made a comment that appeared to reference the recent controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit? says “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays”

Speaking about Saif's casting as Sameer, Farhan revealed that the actor was initially excited about the role but began considering his exit from the film just days before it went on floors. Saif was reportedly dealing with date issues due to his other projects in the pipeline and had decided that stepping away from Dil Chahta Hai might be the practical option.

Farhan, however, was convinced that Saif was the only actor who could bring Sameer to life and personally went to convince him to stay with the film. Recalling his reaction to the possibility of Saif leaving, Farhan said, “For me, it was just like my head was destroyed because it was... When we met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could've played that part. It was just impossible. It was a true heartbreak.”

Eventually, Saif remained on board, and his portrayal of Sameer became one of the most memorable aspects of Dil Chahta Hai. The character, along with Aamir Khan's Akash and Akshaye Khanna's Siddharth, went on to become an integral part of the film's enduring legacy.

Interestingly, Farhan's recollection of Saif's near-exit also brought up memories of the controversy surrounding Don 3. Ranveer Singh had been announced as the new face of the Don franchise after Shah Rukh Khan's exit from the film series. However, the project subsequently went through a major change when Ranveer stepped away from the film before production could begin.

While discussing Saif's decision to reconsider Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan made a remark that appeared to draw a parallel with situations in the industry today. Talking about how close the film was to going on floors when Saif considered leaving, he said, “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays.” Farhan then quickly clarified that such situations are not limited to one filmmaker or project, adding, “But, not just with me…things like this happen too,” he quickly added.

The Don 3 controversy had made headlines after Ranveer Singh's departure from the project, with reports around the time suggesting that the decision had sparked strong reactions within the industry. The controversy was also linked to reports that the actor had faced a temporary ban from certain film-related activities, though the reported ban was eventually revoked. The episode became another instance of a major Bollywood project undergoing a casting shake-up before production.

Farhan's latest comments, however, come in the context of his own experience with Dil Chahta Hai, where a potential casting change could have altered one of the film's most iconic character dynamics. Twenty-five years later, Saif's Sameer remains closely associated with the actor, making Farhan's decision to convince him to stay all the more significant in hindsight.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar imagines Dil Chahta Hai guys Akash, Sid and Sameer 25 years later: “They’ll have a table of their own”

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