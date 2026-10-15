Raghav Juyal begins shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Any Body Can Dream, calls it the most important film of his career

For Raghav Juyal, life has come full circle as he begins shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Any Body Can Dream, stepping into the lead role in a franchise he has been associated with since earlier in his career. The film marks an important moment for the actor, who revealed that he had envisioned this opportunity 12–13 years ago.

Raghav Juyal begins shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Any Body Can Dream, calls it the most important film of his career

Raghav was previously part of the ensemble cast of ABCD 2, which featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Having once been a member of the film’s cast, he is now returning to Remo D’Souza’s dance universe as the lead actor of Any Body Can Dream. The development marks a shift in his journey, taking him from being part of an ensemble to leading a film in the franchise.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Raghav reflected on the significance of the project and the dream he had carried for more than a decade. Describing it as the most important film of his career, the actor spoke about how a long-held aspiration had finally become a reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

In his post, Raghav wrote, “What makes it even more magical is that today, I’m the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines.”

The actor also expressed his intention to give the project his best. He said he wanted to deliver a performance unlike anything audiences had seen in a dance film before. Signing off with “Zindagi Zindabaad!”, Raghav’s post reflected on the journey that has brought him from aspiring to be part of the franchise to taking on its lead role.

With Any Body Can Dream, Raghav reunites with a filmmaker and a cinematic world that have been part of his professional journey. The film gives him an opportunity to take centre stage in a franchise he has been connected to for years, making the beginning of its shoot a personal milestone for the actor.

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