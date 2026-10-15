Marzi by Primus, a lifestyle and community platform for adults aged 50 and above, has announced actor, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador, reinforcing its mission to transform how India experiences life beyond 50. Built around the belief that growing older should mean more freedom, discovery and fulfilment, Marzi encourages people to pursue their passions, make new friends, travel, stay active and enjoy life on their own terms.

Suniel Shetty joins Marzi by Primus as brand ambassador to promote active ageing

Through its platform, Marzi brings together like-minded individuals through curated meet-ups, interest-based communities, social events, fitness activities and learning experiences. Marzi Travel extends this philosophy beyond everyday experiences, offering thoughtfully curated domestic and international holidays that bring people together through shared adventures, new destinations and meaningful connections. Together, these offerings seek to make active ageing an enriching and aspirational lifestyle.

The association is being launched through a new advertising campaign featuring Suniel Shetty, highlighting the joy of finding people who share one’s interests and passions. The film concludes with the message: “Be where you belong. With Marzi meet-ups, find your kind.”

Speaking about the association, Suniel Shetty, actor, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador for Marzi by Primus, said: “My age is a fact. How I choose to live is entirely up to me. At 65, I’m still learning, exploring new opportunities, staying fit and discovering new passions. And I’ve realised that a fulfilling life isn’t just about physical fitness. It’s about friendships, shared experiences, travel and having something exciting to look forward to. That’s what I love about Marzi. It encourages people to keep exploring, connecting and enjoying life on their own terms. Because the best years of your life don’t have to be behind you.”

Adarsh Narahari, Founder, Marzi by Primus, said: “For too long, ageing in India has been associated with slowing down, dependency and retirement. We believe it should be about freedom, discovery and new beginnings. At Marzi, we’re creating opportunities for people to make new friends, travel the world, discover new interests and lead more fulfilling lives. Suniel embodies this philosophy throughhis commitmentto fitness, constant reinvention and enthusiasm for life. We’re delighted to have him join us in inspiring India’s Generation Evergreen to live life on their own terms.”

The partnership marks another step in Marzi’s ambition to reshape the narrative around ageing in India, moving the conversation beyond healthcare and retirement towards experiences, friendships, wellbeing and the joy of living.

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani reveals he once REFUSED a film because Suniel Shetty was the hero; “One hour later, his secretary called me”

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