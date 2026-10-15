Kunal Kapoor designs ISRO-themed jackets, asks people to choose which three go into production

Actor and entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor has designed a collection of six bomber jackets inspired by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The actor unveiled the designs on X and invited people to vote for their favourites, with the top three set to go into production.

Kunal Kapoor designs ISRO-themed jackets, asks people to choose which three go into production

Explaining the idea behind the initiative, Kunal said he wanted institutions such as ISRO to become part of popular culture rather than remain limited to academic discussions and news about scientific achievements.

Sharing the designs on X, he wrote, “Man, we have incredible institutions. And i’ve always felt they should be part of our pop culture, not just our curriculum. So I teamed up with @a47merch to design six jackets for ISRO. Which ones would you wear? The top three go into production.”

Man, we have incredible institutions. And i’ve always felt they should be part of our pop culture, not just our curriculum. So I teamed up with @A47merch to design six jackets for ISRO. Which ones would you wear? The top three go into production. 1–4 here, 5 and 6 below. 🚀 https://t.co/ci0SZFxzR7 — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) October 13, 2026

Kunal Kapoor unveils six ISRO-inspired jacket designs

The collection features six designs that interpret ISRO’s identity through different styles and colour palettes. The options include the ISRO Beige Gaganyaan Jacket, Blueprint Grey Jacket, Blueprint Navy Blue Jacket, ISRO Bomber Jacket, ISRO Light Jacket and ISRO Sports Style Navy Blue Jacket.

By inviting the public to select the final three designs, the initiative gives audiences a say in which jackets will eventually be manufactured. The selection process also allows people to engage with the collection before it moves into production.

ISRO has remained a prominent part of India's scientific achievements, with its space missions drawing interest from audiences across age groups. Kapoor’s project looks to bring that association into everyday fashion through apparel inspired by the organisation.

Kunal Kapoor explores design beyond acting

Beyond film, Kunal has explored entrepreneurship through ventures including Ketto and MetaGo Health. The ISRO-inspired collection adds another creative project to his work outside acting.

On the film front, Kapoor is expected to feature in Ramayana 2 and Lambodhara 2.0. Further details about his roles and the projects' release schedules have not been included in the announcement.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahaveer Jain Films to present ambitious Kannada sci-fi thriller Lambodhara 2.0, starring Kunal Kapoor and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Simple Suni; set for November 20 release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.