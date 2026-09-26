The Paradise (Hindi) Box Office Day 2: Film collects Rs. 0.88 crore in Hindi, reaches Rs. 2.10 crores

The Paradise (Hindi) continued its theatrical run on Saturday with the film collecting Rs. 0.88 crore at the India box office. The latest figure takes the film's cumulative India net collection to Rs. 2.10 crore after two days.

The film had collected Rs. 1.22 crore on its opening day. Its Saturday business consequently represents a decline of 27.87% from Friday. With the first two days combined, the film has now accumulated Rs. 2.10 crores in Hindi.

The second day of a theatrical release is particularly important as it indicates whether a film is able to build on its opening-day business. In the case of The Paradise, the film witnessed a lower collection on Saturday compared to Friday, although it has continued to add to its opening weekend total.

With Sunday still remaining, the film now has one more day to build momentum during its first weekend. A stronger third-day performance could help the film add substantially to its current total before it enters the first weekday phase.

At Rs. 2.10 crores after two days, the film's opening weekend will ultimately be determined by its Sunday business. The day-to-day movement will also provide a clearer indication of the film's theatrical trajectory once the complete weekend figures are available.

For now, The Paradise has collected Rs. 2.10 crores in Hindi after two days, with Saturday contributing Rs. 0.88 crore.

The film will now look to Sunday to consolidate its first weekend and add to the total before the start of its first full week in theatres.

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection