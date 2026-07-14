Ranveer Singh's Pralay is reportedly in talks with the prosthetics team behind 28 Days Later as the makers aim for realistic zombie effects.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming zombie thriller Pralay is reportedly aiming to bring a new level of realism to the horror genre. According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers have initiated discussions with members of the prosthetics team behind Danny Boyle's cult horror film 28 Days Later (2002) to create the creature effects for the film. Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is expected to be one of the few mainstream Hindi films to explore the zombie survival genre, with a strong focus on practical effects.

Makers of Ranveer Singh’s Pralay in talks with 28 Days Later’s prosthetics team for zombie effects: Report

Makers reportedly approach renowned prosthetics artists

As per the report, the production has reached out to prosthetic make-up artists Lisa Crawley, Adrian Getley, Barrie Gower and Kate Hill, all of whom were part of the primary prosthetics team on 28 Days Later.

An industry source told the publication, "Pralay is envisioned as a large-scale survival horror film with extensive practical effects. The makers want those infected by the zombies on screen to look terrifying and convincing. They have been considering some of the best prosthetic talents globally, and the 28 Days Later team naturally came up in discussions."

The report further states that the final prosthetics team is expected to be locked before Jai Mehta begins filming the zombie thriller.

Australia to double as post-apocalyptic Mumbai

According to the same source, the film's first major schedule has been planned in Australia. "Jai has planned an extensive first schedule in Australia, where the team will film a substantial portion of the movie's post-apocalyptic world. Although the story unfolds in a zombie-ravaged Mumbai, Australia has been chosen for its diverse landscapes," the source said.

Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor have co-written the screenplay. While the makers have kept most story details under wraps, Pralay is being positioned as a survival horror film set against the backdrop of a zombie outbreak.

Production schedule reportedly includes paternity break

The latest report comes days after Variety India reported that Ranveer Singh would begin shooting Pralay next month before taking a planned paternity leave following the birth of his second child with wife Deepika Padukone.

According to the report, the actor will complete the film's initial schedule before the production takes a temporary break. Filming is expected to resume in 2027 after Ranveer returns from his leave.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed the reports regarding either the prosthetics team or the production schedule.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to begin shooting Pralay in September 2026, Australia schedule planned: Report

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