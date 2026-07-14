Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2018 cult fantasy horror film Tumbbad. The actor will star alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027. The sequel will be directed by Adesh Prasad and is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios.

Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2 cast; reunites with Pen Studios after Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR

Sharing her excitement about joining the project, Alia said the original film had left a lasting impression on her. She said, "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people's imagination years after they've released. That's what makes this opportunity so exciting."

She further added, "To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I'm looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I've admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can't wait for audiences to experience what we're creating together."

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who returns to expand the Tumbbad universe, welcomed Alia to the project. He asserted, "Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Calling it his first collaboration with the actor, he added, "We have all witnessed her incredible performances on screen right from her debut. This is my first collaboration with her, and I am genuinely looking forward to working together."

Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada also expressed his enthusiasm about Alia joining the film: "Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in our industry, and her joining Tumbbad 2 is truly incredible. This also marks our third collaboration with Alia after the phenomenal success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, making it even more special for us."

He further said, "She is the perfect choice for this film, and the audience will see her in a way like never before. She is a remarkably accomplished actor who immediately understood our ambition behind the project."

Released in 2018, Tumbbad gained critical acclaim for its blend of folklore, fantasy and horror. The film found renewed popularity after its theatrical re-release, becoming one of the most successful re-releases in India. With Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining Sohum Shah in the sequel, the makers are set to continue the story with a new chapter when Tumbbad 2 arrives in theatres on December 3, 2027.

Also Read: SCOOP: Alia Bhatt CONFIRMED to lead Tumbbad 3 with Sohum Shah; actress to make an extended cameo in Tumbbad 2

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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