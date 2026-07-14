Dhamaal 4 is literally creating a dhamaal at the box office. After an opening of Rs. 13.72 crores, the film jumped to Rs. 22.48 crores on Saturday followed by Rs. 28.15 crores on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected Rs. 8.18 crores, which made it clear that the film is set for a long run. Looking at the huge response, Dhamaal 4 makers have decided to not opt for the Tuesday offer.

Dhamaal 4 goes the Dhurandhar way: skips Tuesday offer; ticket sales surge despite no discounts

By doing so, the film has joined the elite list of films like Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026). A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Usually, when films are doing exceptionally well, it is an indication that there’s a tremendous urgency to watch it. In such cases, producers and distributors avoid selling tickets for discounted rates on Tuesdays.”

The source added, “In the past, the Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) and Raid 2 (2025), starring Ajay Devgn, also didn’t offer discounted ticket prices on Tuesday during their first week.”

If one feels that Dhamaal 4’s footfalls on Tuesday will be lower than on Monday, they would be mistaken. As of 11:30 am on Monday, the film had sold 34,888 tickets. At the same time on Tuesday, ticket sales had already reached 38,307. Hence, it won’t be surprising if Tuesday’s collections surpass Monday’s despite the absence of a discount offer.

Also Read: Did Dhurandhar affect Alpha’s box office outcome? Trade experts share their views: “You can’t escape comparison with Dhurandhar. It’ll remain in front of you always”

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