Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film Pralay is reportedly gearing up to begin production later than initially expected. While an earlier report published in May suggested that the actor would start shooting for the film in August 2026, a fresh update now claims that the project will go on floors in September, with a major portion of the shoot scheduled to take place in Australia.

Ranveer Singh to begin shooting Pralay in September 2026, Australia schedule planned: Report

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is expected to be one of Ranveer Singh's most ambitious projects to date, introducing audiences to a large-scale post-apocalyptic zombie thriller set in a dystopian version of Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh reportedly begins preparations

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh has already started preparing for the physically and emotionally demanding role. The actor is said to be undergoing extensive training ahead of the film's production.

A source told the entertainment portal, "Ranveer will start shooting for the Jai Mehta directorial in the second half of 2026. The shoot is planned in Australia, and he has already kick-started prep. This is a film that requires intense physical and emotional preparation, given the scale and genre."

The report suggests that the actor has been actively involved in the development process as the makers continue refining the project before cameras begin rolling.

Pre-production underway in Australia

The report further states that pre-production is currently underway in Australia, where director Jai Mehta and his team are collaborating with technicians who have previously worked on international productions. The makers are reportedly focusing on creating the film's expansive post-apocalyptic setting, with visual effects expected to play a major role in bringing the zombie world to life.

In addition to the technical preparations, the writing team is said to be fine-tuning the screenplay while continuing to develop the film's larger zombie universe.

A survival story set in dystopian Mumbai

As per reports, Pralay is set in a dystopian version of Mumbai and revolves around a married couple fighting to survive during a zombie outbreak. The film is expected to offer a fresh take on the zombie genre in Indian cinema, blending large-scale action with emotional storytelling.

The female lead, however, has not yet been officially announced. Earlier reports had suggested that actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, could make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. However, the makers are yet to confirm the casting.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to begin filming in August amid FWICE non-cooperation directive: Report

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