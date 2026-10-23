Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to explore the life and legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his next project, following the completion of his upcoming film The Wives of Bollywood. The National Award-winning filmmaker and Padma Shri recipient will direct the film, which is backed by producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and AKH Ventures.

Madhur Bhandarkar announces Syama – The Missing Chapter on Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Titled Syama – The Missing Chapter (working title), the film aims to bring the story of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee to the big screen, revisiting his political journey, ideological beliefs and role in India's history.

A scholar and statesman, Dr. Mukherjee was a prominent political figure who advocated national unity. His journey included becoming the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and serving in independent India's first Cabinet under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The film will explore his ideological differences with the government, his decision to resign from the Cabinet and his role in founding the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. It will also revisit his 1953 campaign against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir and the circumstances surrounding his death in detention.

Combining elements of historical drama and political thriller, Syama – The Missing Chapter seeks to examine the decisions and convictions that shaped Dr. Mukherjee's public life. The project also aims to revisit a chapter of India's political history and introduce his ideas and legacy to a new generation of viewers.

Speaking about the project, producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya said, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s life is a powerful reminder that true leadership lies in courage, conviction and service to the nation. Through Syama, we aim to bring his remarkable journey to the screen and inspire a new generation to discover our history, embrace our heritage and understand the values that help shape our nation’s future,”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his thoughts on the project and said, “Exploring Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s life for the first time as a filmmaker is both a challenge and demanding. Through Syama, I hope to bring an important chapter of India’s history to the screen with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors next year, while further details about the cast and other aspects of the project remain under wraps.

Also Read : Madhur Bhandarkar praises Hanuman Ansh: “True conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films”

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