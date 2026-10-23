The footage shows actor’s visible injuries following the October 18 shooting, as Mumbai Police continue to investigate the attack.

Days after a shooting incident of Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood, his team has shared a video on their official social media handle showing the injuries he sustained during the attack. The footage features visible cuts, abrasions and bruises, offering a glimpse of the physical impact of the incident. The actor reportedly escaped direct bullet injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle.

Tiger Shroff team shares video of his injuries after Juhu firing incident; actor reportedly sustained cuts and bruises

According to the details shared, the injuries were sustained amid the chaos as bullets struck the vehicle and shattered glass. The video shows marks on Tiger’s arms and back. The social media post comes as the investigation into the firing continues, with multiple agencies working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify everyone allegedly involved.

The shooting took place at around 7 pm on Sunday, October 18, outside a sports facility in Juhu. According to reports, motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Tiger’s car before fleeing the scene. The two-wheeler was reportedly abandoned near Andheri West railway station.

Tiger Shroff reportedly avoided fatal injuries, while his driver, Firdous, and a passer-by sustained injuries and were taken to Nanavati Hospital. The driver is said to remain under medical observation as he recovers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)



Following the incident, an unverified social media claim linked the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. However, the allegation has not been independently established, and investigators are continuing to examine the possible motive and the wider circumstances of the firing.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, working with other law enforcement agencies, has carried out arrests across several states in connection with the case. According to the details provided, the total number of people arrested had reached 10 by October 23.

Three key suspects, identified as Rehan Ansari, Phool Singh and Ritik Mahtoo, were reportedly apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, while allegedly attempting to flee towards the Nepal border. They were subsequently brought to Mumbai. On October 21, a Mumbai court reportedly remanded the three suspects to police custody until October 31.

Investigators are also examining an alleged interstate weapons network and possible links between those accused of carrying out the attack and individuals suspected of assisting them. Further inquiries are reportedly focused on the planning of the incident, the movement of weapons and the possibility of a wider conspiracy.

The investigation has also prompted renewed scrutiny of security arrangements for prominent Bollywood personalities. Tiger’s representatives have expressed appreciation for the police response and urged people to refrain from circulating unverified information while the investigation remains ongoing.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff resumes shooting of Lag Jaa Gale two days after firing incident: Report

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