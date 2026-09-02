The filmmaker applauded the film and Shobhinav Satyaa’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba, calling the film a crucial case study for the Indian film industry.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has expressed his appreciation for the recently released Hindi devotional drama Hanuman Ansh. Taking to X, Bhandarkar shared his experience of watching the film in a theatre and praised director Vishal Chaturvedi, lead actor Shobhinav Satyaa and the entire team for their work on the project.

Madhur Bhandarkar praises Hanuman Ansh: “True conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films”

Sharing his thoughts after watching Hanuman Ansh, Madhur Bhandarkar highlighted the audience response inside the theatre and lauded Vishal Chaturvedi’s approach to the story. He wrote on X: “Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! @filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless.”

Bhandarkar also pointed to the film’s modest scale and non-star cast, describing Hanuman Ansh as an example of how strong storytelling can connect with audiences without relying on a large budget or established stars. He wrote, “This small budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films at the box office.”

Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! 🙌 @filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless. 👌

This… pic.twitter.com/rZGJmtqcRg — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 1, 2026



The filmmaker further congratulated the producers, actors and technicians involved with Hanuman Ansh, while acknowledging the audience for its response to the film. “My heartiest congratulations to the entire team the producers, actors, and technicians for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster!”

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film features Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in leading roles, along with Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Mannish Chaudhary, among others.

Produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd., Ragini S., Namrata G. S. and Anupriya A. Nagar, the film features cinematography by Vishal Bawa and editing by Shankh Rajadhyaksha. Shishir Chousalkar serves as the sound designer, while Pankaj Vashisht has handled the VFX.

Hanuman Ansh released in theatres on August 7, 2026. After a slow start, the film has reportedly gained momentum at the box office amid appreciation from audiences across platforms.

Also Read: BREAKING: Hanuman Ansh ends with the promise of a sequel; writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi begins work on the second part

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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